Aba to host 3rd edition of Orange Group’s national recruitment drive

The third edition of the national recruitment drive; ‘Meet the Recruiter’ (MTR) by a leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand, Orange Group, is set to kick off in Aba, Abia State on March 22 and 23, 2022.

The initiative is open to the general public but directed especially towards fresh graduates, employment seekers, and undergraduates who are committed to building a career in Nigeria’s corporate space.

Uchenna Ezenna-Gboneme, media relations director of Orange Group in her speech stated, “We are very pleased to see the evolution of the Orange Meet the Recruiter Initiative. This program has brought us face to face with some of the brightest minds in the country.

“This year, we are kicking off with the city of Aba, and we are excited with the feedback and responses from applicants there. Participants can look forward to learning more about the recruitment processes, job prep skills, interview etiquette, and so much more.”

The ‘Meet the Recruiter’ initiative is a programme where prospective employees from different backgrounds and parts of the country meet with the Orange Group recruitment team.

The initiative equips job seekers with knowledge and skills relating to job applications and presents them with the opportunity to apply and land their dream job at Orange Group; some of the past attendees have been known to get a highly coveted job offer on the spot.

To launch the 2022 drive, Orange Group held a few digital activations to engage young job seekers online to prepare them for the MTR drive. These activities included a highly engaging LinkedIn live session with Nkem Offonabo, Orange Group and a corporate trainer where hundreds of job seekers took part in a Q and A session. This was followed by a Twitter space conversation hosted by Paul Ezeudoh, digital marketing influencer.

‘Meet The Recruiter’ 2022 will kick off in Aba, Abia State, Nigeria, on the 22nd and 23rd of March, 2022, and extend to other cities across Nigeria to be announced by Orange Group.

To register, participants can visit www.orangegroups.com/careers/ and take the aptitude test.

Orange Group is an innovative fast-moving consumer goods company based out of Nigeria with a footprint that stretches across West Africa in three key segments: Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Food, and Beverage.

Still waxing strong thirty-three years after its inception, Orange Group has evolved into one of the most prestigious Pharmaceuticals, Food, Beverage, and Personal/Home Care brands in West Africa.