A passion for excellence

A humble but resolute figure, Chinedu Kema’s rise to partner at Denton’s ACAS-Law has been meteoric. Those who work with him will have no qualms lauding him as one of the brilliant minds poised to take centre stage among the next generation of Nigerian legal luminaries. As part of the drive to inspire young lawyers, LEGAL BUSINESS’ Chuba Agbu, sat down to discuss his journey so far, the support he received along the way and his modus operandi in achieving this.

Can you briefly reflect on your journey and your arrival at this point?

My journey in the legal profession started at Tayo Oyetibo LP as a junior associate – tagged as “puisne associates”. I can vividly remember my first interaction with Tayo Oyetibo SAN as a new wig. I felt like I was in the presence of royalty – I wanted to do and say the right things and I am sure that I ended up doing and saying all the wrong things. I always tell people that my time at Tayo Oyetibo LP shaped my mindset. The lesson was simple: in whatever you do, always strive for excellence. I credit Matthew Burkaa, SAN for that invaluable lesson.

My next stop was G. Elias & Co., where I was exposed to the world of transactions. My first transaction was a bond issuance – I had to learn new things at breakneck speed, while delivering on the tasks assigned to me. It was simply a swim or sink situation for me. That experience taught me another key lesson: no legal task is difficult; you just need to be willing to learn.

It was also at G. Elias that I honed-in on banking and finance practice. Probably because I was taught by one of the best – Fred Onuobia, SAN. I should also say that learning from and discussing with Prof. Gbolahan Elias, SAN, daily was one of the highlights of my legal career. It was an amazing experience. His intellectual capacity is legendary. I cherish the time I spent at G. Elias.

Personally, I believe that you should spend time reflecting on your challenges. In most cases, that’s where the diamonds are hidden. The life lessons, the opportunities, the resilience, and the confidence to keep at it – all these are hidden in challenges waiting to be unearthed. Looking back at the time I spent at Tayo Oyetibo LP and G. Elias & Co., I will say that those experiences certainly prepared me for life at Dentons ACAS-Law.

When I heard of an opening at Dentons ACAS-Law, putting in my CV came naturally. A key selling point was the opportunity to immerse myself in energy law practice in the leading energy law firm in Nigeria. I simply could not turn down the opportunity to work with the best minds in the energy law space in Nigeria – Felicia Kemi Segun and Sola Adepetun.

My decision to join Dentons ACAS-Law was also influenced by the firm’s culture – there is a genuine interest in the wellbeing of employees. I remember my interview with my boss, Felicia Kemi Segun. During the interview, the interest shown in my wellbeing was intriguing; it made me excited and eager to join the firm. Felicia Kemi Segun has had a massive impact on my personal and professional development. Believe me, you cannot ask for a better boss. The team spirit at Dentons ACAS-Law is unrivalled and colleagues are always happy to assist – that made my transition to the firm easy, particularly the support I received from my friend and partner, Omolola Coker. Looking back, I can confidently say that I made the right decision joining the Dentons ACAS-Law family and yes, it is a family. Feel free to ask around!

You have the incredible distinction of being one of the few lawyers to make a partner before ten years post call to bar. Did you envision this in your career plan?

I will say “Yes” and “No”.

Yes, because I simply want to be the best. Not second best, but the very best.

No, because I also went through periods of self-doubt. During those periods, I questioned myself and what I was doing in a law firm. Honestly, the legal profession can be brutal, and it takes no prisoners when you are off your game. To survive those periods, you need a strong support system. My family, especially my wife provided that support. I suppose that it is normal to go through periods of self-doubt. Ultimately, you build this innate confidence and resilience.

Your achievements depict you as exceptionally brilliant, a case being that you graduated at the top of your law school class. Is there more to being a partner in Nigeria than being academically gifted?

I have met and interacted with brilliant minds in the legal profession, and I am certainly nowhere near them. It is true that I made a 1st class in law school and graduated top of my class; however, I don’t consider myself as being academically gifted or exceptionally brilliant. I see myself as a regular dude that is always ready to apply himself and give a little bit extra – nothing special.

There is certainly more to being a partner than being academically gifted. While it is certainly an advantage, it will only take you so far. Ultimately, you need to put in the hard yards, always strive for excellence, be willing to listen and learn, show commitment to the firm, cultivate an owner’s mentality, inspire confidence, be accountable and have integrity. And you cannot take away the immeasurable element of the grace of God.

To inform fledging lawyers with similar ambitions, what do you think was the determining aspect of your appointment as a partner?

That’s a tough one – it’s difficult to pinpoint a particular factor. Probably a combination of factors. I will start by referring to the Dentons ACAS-Law ICE values: I – Integrity; C – Creativity; and E – Excellence. I am sure that these principles were used as a benchmark to assess my suitability.

There are also time-tested factors such as: commitment to the growth of the firm, willingness to learn, loyalty, dedication, consistency in exceeding clients’ expectations, positive approach to work, showing leadership, taking initiative, your marketability, out of the box thinking, willingness to put in the long hours without complaining, etc. I must emphasise the “NOT COMPLAINING” bit. Young lawyers devalue the importance of going about their tasks without complaining and murmuring – it gives you this laser focus and that’s crucial if you want to excel.

All these factors are embedded in what I call: The CATCH Principles:

Curiosity: Always seek knowledge.

Availability: Be available to clients and colleagues where and when you are needed and be reliable.

Thoroughness: Pay attention to detail.

Collaboration: Partner with clients and colleagues. Always seek to deliver value in whatever you do.

Honesty: Honesty and integrity are non-negotiable.

Business Development is a key attribute of lawyers hoping to make partners. John Grisham describes these types of lawyers as finders. What is your secret to successful business development?

I can’t disclose my trade secret. But seriously, the best form of business development is ‘excellent work’. Clients appreciate that and will not only stay glued to you but will be more than happy to mention you to their business network without any prompting. In fact, the counterparty in a transaction may bring business to you in the future. The converse of this is that ‘bad work’ also stands out even when it is genuinely not your fault and bad news spreads quickly. So, it is important for you to show excellence in whatever you do.

I must also add that you need to be patient with your business development efforts. Keep at it and the rewards will come.

There is no uniform career progression system across the top firms in the country, and sometimes meteoric rise to partnership can largely depend on the law firm. What advice would you give lawyers who feel they deserve partner position, yet face resistance from their law firm?

I will say you need to be strategic about the situation. First, you need to understand the reasons behind the firm’s resistance. We all think that we deserve one thing or the other, but we all know (if we are being truthful to ourselves) that the reality may be different. It’s really a function of perspective.

So, I will say have a conversation with the leadership of the firm to understand the underlying reasons and what you need to do to address whatever misgivings that they may have. Knowing and understanding the underlying reasons and what is expected of you will go a long way in determining your playbook. And if the best play (after assessing the situation) is to leave the firm, you should take that step with grace and try not to burn bridges. Afterall, leaving may just be the best career decision.

Making a partner is what many view as the pinnacle of achievement in the profession. What is next now? What other frontiers do you aim to surpass?

Let me preface my response with a brief history of Dentons ACAS-Law. Dentons ACAS-Law was established in 1991 as a partnership by its two founding partners, Sola Adepetun and Afolabi Caxton-Martins. Funke Agbor, SAN and Felicia Kemi Segun were admitted into the partnership in 1993 and 2000 respectively. In 2004, the name of the Firm was changed to Adepetun Caxton-Martins Agbor & Segun.

From that short history, you will see that the firm has been in existence for more than 30 years. What this means is that at some point in the near future, the senior partners will eventually transfer the baton of leadership to the next generation to not only continue the excellent work that they have done but to surpass it by establishing Dentons ACAS-Law as an institution. For me, I want to contribute to that. So, I ask myself daily, what can I do to prepare myself to hit the ground running if the baton of leadership is passed to me? Subsumed in that question are short-term, medium-term and long-term goals that I want to accomplish. I may refine these goals as I continue along this path, but one constant is the fact that I will always strive for excellence.