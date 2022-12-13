A/Ibom State Govt, journalists not at loggerheads – Ememobong

The relationship existing between the Akwa Ibom State Government (AKSG) and journalists have been described as cordial and professional.

Addressing journalists in Uyo during the Award/Dinner ceremony, organised by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council on Friday night to climax the 2022 Press Week, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong said that both government and the media were creations of democratic governance that must continue to work together for the good of the people.

He said that the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel will continue to offer handshakes to the press community in the state, thus dispelling the lie that the State Government and the media were adversaries.

According to Ememobong, “Governor Emmanuel is an advocate of responsible press, where humanity is the focus of governance and media practice. Therefore, as journalists, we must uphold patriotism in our practice, knowing that Akwa Ibom is the only state that we have.”

In his address, the Chairman on the occasion, and former Director General, Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside described journalists as special breed of people who are trained to identify specific news items.

Peterside reminded journalists that they have both a duty and responsibility to defend democracy by speaking the truth, as well as continued efforts to hold leaders to account at all times.

On his part, the Chairman, NUJ Akwa Ibom State Council, Amos Etuk, said the ceremony was organised to celebrate journalists who had in the course of the year, distinguished themselves through excellence and diligence in their professional engagement.

The ceremony, attended by media professionals from both within and outside the state, including the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno, and the National President of NUJ, Chris Isiguzo, both represented by the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, Charles Udoh, and the Vice President Zone F, Opaka Dokubo respectively, also witnessed the conferment of awards of excellence to journalists in different categories.