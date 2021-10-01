A/ Ibom, MTN sign pact for broadband internet fibre at luxury estate

The Akwa Ibom government and Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) have signed a contract for a broadband optic fibre for internet connection at the Dakadda luxury estate in Uruan, near Uyo, the state capital.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo last week laid the foundation stone of the luxury estate as part of activities marking the 34th anniversary of Akwa Ibom State which was created in September 1987.

Known as The-Fibre-to-The-Home project, it is expected to promote high-speed internet penetration and would likely create an impact on the residents of the ‘smart estate’ and the economy.

Speaking, Umo Eno, commissioner for lands and water resources who signed on behalf of the state government expressed the hope that both parties would work towards achieving the target of satisfying every homeowner in the estate.

Eno pledged the commitment of the state government to the fulfillment of the contract and thanked the mobile phone operator for its willingness to work with the state government.

He also thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for his decision over the luxury estate internet project adding that the state government has paid compensation to two out of the three communities where the housing estate is located.

In his response, Nsikak Maples, the mobile phone’s senior manager, enterprise business sales thanked the state government for the confidence in the company and promised that it would live up to expectation to make it a reference point.

“It is the first of its kind, this partnership will grow from strength to strength,” he said

The contract signing ceremony was witnessed by top officials of the ministry, including the permanent secretary, Aniekan Akpan and Emma Udosenk, director of legal service.