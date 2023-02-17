A/Ibom hospital records first successful pacemaker implant

A general hospital in Onna’s local government area, Akwa Ibom State, has recorded its first cardiac pacemaker implantation.

Eyo Ekpe, a professor of cardiothoracic surgery, who led the team of surgeons, said the implant was carried out on two female patients who had heart block and needed an artificial stimulator to get the heart functioning well.

According to Ekpe, the feat was made easy by what he called “the state-of-the-art standard theatre procured for the hospital by the state government.

The professor stated that the implant was a procedure that takes many who are in need of such treatment out of the state and country and quite expensive, and lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for making it possible through investment in the state’s health sector.

Ezekiel Ogunleye, the chief cardiothoracic consultant at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), speaking also, said medical equipment help doctors do their job well and commended Emmanuel for equipping the hospital.

“Doctors are not seers; it is the instrument you provide that helps us to work. So, when we see one in government hospitals, we should encourage the government so they do more and the other states will copy” he added.

Ogunleye said a pacemaker was required when the ‘natural batteries and wires’ inside the heart develop problems due to disease or age and that the pacemaker is the man-made ‘battery’ that keeps it functioning.

Ogunleye further stated that C-arm was the needed equipment for this procedure but unfortunately most states in the country do not have it

He, however, thanked the push by the chief physician to the governor in getting this feat achieved during the lifetime of this administration.

Reacting to the commendation, Ignatius Akpabio, the chief physician to the state government has positively impacted the health sector. He added that the government approved the ultra-modern theatre for major surgical procedures with audio-visual facilities for learning.

The governor noticed the state was having an increasing number of patients with near non- functional heart where referrals were normally sent outside the state”

He approved training programmes for cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, anaesthetist, radiologist, radiographers, cardiac unit and theatre nurses. He also approved an ultra-modern theatre for major surgical procedures with audio-visual facilities for learning and also a full radiological unit of which most installations have been done,” he said.

Medical experts who were part of the pacemaker surgical team include Eyo Ekpo, a professor of cardiothoracic surgery; University of Uyo Teaching Hospital; Ezekiel Ogunyele, chief consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, LUTH; Katherine Eyo, chief consultant anesthesiologist, UniUyo; Taiwo Astogede, chief consultant cardiologist, Uniuyo; Aniefiok Francis, consultant cardiothoracic surgery, University of Uyo Teaching Hospital; Ifiok Etim, Government House Clinic.