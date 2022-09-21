A/Ibom automobile factory to train workers abroad

The Akwa Ibom automobile assembly plant has commenced the recruitment of workers for training under the first batch of its staff development scheme.

The factory is located in the Itu local government area of the state. The automobile company known as Mimshac assembly plant is in partnership with the state government.

The factory is conducting screening for qualified automobile engineers who would be further equipped with the necessary skills.

The chief executive officer of Mimshac Valentino, Nnaemeka Okorie who made this known during the screening exercise, said the training would take place in Israel.

Read also: Pension operators enhances workplace emotion for employees

He lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for facilitating the seamless establishment of the first automobile assembling plant in the Niger Delta region of Africa.

Okorie said that the company will establish the first fully-automated oil filtering manufacturing factory in Africa in addition to the car assembling plant which according to him, will employ over three thousand Akwa Ibom indigenes.

MImshac’s Israeli partner, Ronen Golan lauded Udom for giving them the opportunity to invest in Akwa Ibom, and assured that the assembling of automobiles will begin in earnest at the plant in November 2022.