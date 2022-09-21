Pension operators enhances workplace emotion for employees

Realising the impact of workplace emotions in the ever changing and constantly evolving work environment that place various levels of stress on individual and organizations, the pension fund operators have given a thought on employees state of mind.

In this vein, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) has put together a seminar to address some of the issues, tagged: “What’s Emotions Got to do With the Workplace?’’

The online session which was open to pension professionals, sought to answer questions such as – can I learn how to be emotionally intelligent? How can I master and understand my emotions?

Can I understand the emotions of my colleague? All of these and more were discussed at PenOp’s knowledge sharing session.

The session, which had more than 300 pension professionals of various levels in attendance, was facilitated by Yinka Akande, the People and Training Lead at PenOp.

Read also: Retirees move N563bn pension funds into insurance sector

She is a seasoned facilitator that helps individuals and businesses upskill as well as access a competent workforce through professional soft skill training and development programs.

She spoke about the critical components of emotional intelligence: self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy, and social skills.

She was able to identify the various opportunities that come along with applying the values of Emotional Quotient for businesses.

Talking about being self-awareness, she was able to bring to the understanding of all how we can improve on our individual selves and breach communication gaps.

She concluded that Emotional Quotient not only allows you build good and long-lasting relationships, it also improves organizational growth and so she advised organizational heads to leverage on emotional intelligence, prioritize wellness and mental health Check-ins with their staff.