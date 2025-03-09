…He desired better Nigeria – Tinubu, Jonathan, Obi, LP pay tribute

Nigerians have continued to extol the virtues of Doyin Okupe, former presidential spokesman, who died Friday morning.

The deceased was a spokesman to President Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

Okupe died at 72 following a battle with illness.

His death has sent shock waves across the country, with many Nigerians paying tributes to him for his love for the country and desire for good governance.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extolled the virtues of Okupe, describing the late politician as one who played a significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape.

In his tribute to the Ogun-born politician, Tinubu’s spokesman Bayo Onanuga said Okupe was a bold and articulate advocate for national development and expressed deep sorrow over his passing at a time when his wealth of experience and insight were still invaluable to the nation.

Onanuga in a statement said Tinubu commiserated with the government and people of Ogun State, particularly the Iperu-Remo community, who have lost an esteemed son and leader.

“He recognises Prince Okupe’s enduring impact on his home state and the deep void his passing leaves in the hearts of those who came in direct contact with him,” the statement read.

Okupe worked with Peter Obi who flew the Labour Party (LP)’s flag in the 2023 presidential election. He was the party’s presidential campaign Director-General but resigned at a point.

Saddened by his death, Obi said the former LP chieftain was an active figure in the nation’s political space and a man who desired a better Nigeria.

Obi in a post on his X handle described his death as a profound loss, not only to his family and loved ones but to “all of us.”

He said: “I would therefore, like to urge members of the Obidient Movement and other groups to pray for the eternal repose of Dr. Okupe’s soul and to remember his family during these trying times.”

Meanwhile, the LP said it would miss Okupe’s charismatic leadership, according to the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure.

A statement by the LP chair on behalf of the opposition party said the news of the death of its former DG was sudden.

Abure said: “His active participation in the Labour Party’s push for the presidency in 2023 clearly revealed his inspirational and charismatic self as well as his statesmanship. He loved the nation and he believed that a new Nigeria was possible.

“Though he resigned his membership of the party last year based on principles, his fraternity with the party didn’t cease, and neither did he stop giving us invaluable advices.

“We cherished his short but impactful association with the party leadership. He was lively, energetic, honest, and creative; great virtues we will be missing in him,” the LP chief said.

“Certainly, Nigeria has lost an astute politician whose desire for a great nation was unquestionable. We believe that though he still has so much to offer this nation, death has brutally forced him to write the last chapter of his life.

“As is often said, death is a necessary end that must come when it must come; for Doyin, it was time to bid him a tearful farewell.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan equally expressed deep sorrow over the death of Okupe, describing him as a courageous and devoted public servant.

In a condolence message to the Okupe family, Jonathan acknowledged the late politician’s significant contributions to national development, highlighting his unwavering commitment to public service.

“It is with a heavy heart that I extend my condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Dr. Doyin Okupe,” Jonathan stated.

“Okupe, who served in our administration as Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, was not just a dedicated public servant but also a passionate advocate for the progress of our great nation.”

Also, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who mourned the passing of Okupe, described the demise of the trained physician and co-founder of Royal Cross Medical Centre, who passed away at 72 years, as a great loss to Nigeria, especially the people of Ogun State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, said Okupe, the Director-General of Peter Obi’s 2023 Presidential Campaign and former National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC), was an accomplished politician and strategist known for his bold positions and unfiltered opinions on political and national issues.

Sanwo-Olu, who is the chairman of the South-West Governors Forum, also commiserated with his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, over the passing of one of the political icons in the state.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the people, and the government of Lagos, I mourn the passage of a renowned political and media strategist and former presidential aide, Dr. Doyin Okupe.

“Okupe was an accomplished politician and strategist who had been involved and played an active role in Nigeria’s politics for over three decades.

He was actively involved during the Third Republic as the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

He also served passionately as Special Assistant to President Olusegun Obasanjo; Senior Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan, and Publicist for Senator Bukola Saraki and Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“As a medical doctor, Okupe also impacted many lives positively in his chosen profession. He worked in both public and private hospitals in different parts of Nigeria before co-founding Royal Cross Medical Centre in the Obalende area of Lagos State.

“Dr. Doyin Okupe’s departure is a great loss to Nigeria, particularly the political class. I pray that Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest and his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Okupe, was born on March 22, 1952, in Iperu-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria. He pursued his early education at St. Jude’s School in Lagos and Igbobi College before attending the University of Ibadan, where he studied medicine.

His background as a physician laid a strong foundation for his later work in public health and policy advocacy, marking the beginning of a career that would bridge the fields of medicine and politics.

Okupe transitioned from medicine to politics, starting his political career with the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) as the National Publicity Secretary. With Nigeria’s return to civilian rule in 1999, he became a key figure in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

His articulate defense of government policies and ability to handle public perception made him a prominent and sometimes controversial figure in Nigerian politics. More recently, Okupe has been affiliated with the Labour Party, continuing his involvement in the political landscape of Nigeria.

Throughout his career, Doyin Okupe has faced various challenges, including allegations of financial mismanagement and corruption.

Despite these controversies, he has remained a significant voice in Nigerian political discourse. Married with children, Okupe values his family’s support in his public and professional life.

His journey from a medical practitioner to a political strategist underscores his versatility and enduring commitment to public service in Nigeria.

