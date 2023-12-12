Nigerian Government, Harpic join forces to tackle open defecation crisis

In a united effort to address the critical sanitation situation in Nigeria, the Federal Government, Lagos State Government, and Harpic, one of Reckitt’s leading toilet cleaner brands, marked World Toilet Day 2023 with a strong call for improved hygiene practices.

According to the partners, the commitment includes refurbishing and maintaining 150 public toilets and providing Harpic products for sustainable maintenance.

Embracing the year’s theme, “Accelerating Change,” Harpic led impactful initiatives, including a “Walk Against Open Defecation” spearheaded by Helen Paul, its brand ambassador and supported by the Lagos State Ministry of Water Resources and Environment.

In a 2021 report by WASH NORM, it was revealed that approximately 48 million Nigerians still engage in open defecation, and only 8 percent of the population practice clean handwashing, contributing to the global crisis where 3.5 billion people lack access to safe toilets.

Barabe Lawal, the Minister of Environment, affirmed the government’s commitment to eradicate open defecation, emphasising that all building plans must include functional toilets.

“There is a need for collaborative efforts from the government and citizens to curb this menace,” said Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, Permanent Secretary of the Office of Environment, Lagos State Ministry of Water Resources and Environment addressing the urgency of combating open defecation.

In July, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said Nigeria will need to build no fewer than 3.9 million toilets annually to meet the ending open defecation practice by 2025 target.

According to the Fund, the current toilet construction in the country stood between 180,000 – 200,000 toilets annually, describing it as inadequate.

“There is a need to do things differently by creating demand for toilets. The private sector could play a huge role in sustainability and strengthening sanitation markets in the country,” UNICEF said.

Joseph Terlumun, minister of Water Resources, Sanitation reiterated the government’s commitment to ending open defecation, aligning with the 2023 World Toilet Day theme, “Accelerating Change.”

Harpic, one of the stalwarts promoting proper sanitation practices, pledged ongoing support, partnering with the government through the Clean Nigeria campaign.