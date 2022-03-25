9mobile commits to functional education, trains 100 Kano teachers on innovative teaching skills

9mobile, Nigeria’s telecommunications company has restated its commitment to functional education by training 100 Kano teachers on innovative teaching skills, following a successful maiden edition in Lagos.

The Telco recently organized a one-day train-the-trainer workshop for teachers in Kano in partnership with the Kano State Ministry of Education. The workshop had in attendance teachers across the state drawn from both the Junior and Senior secondary schools.

The workshop is one of 9mobile’s efforts to strengthen education, improve child school enrolment and ensure that teachers are abreast of current information to manage and influence the upcoming generation of students to be future agents of positive change.

Abdulrahman Ado, the executive director, regulator and corporate affairs, 9mobile, said the Telco remains committed to prioritizing education and will continue to invest in initiatives that impact positively on the development of the sector.

“Education is dear to us, and the teachers are also dear to us which is why we started this programme last year with a pilot edition in Lagos. The feedback was amazing and we decided to bring this to Kano as well. As an ICT and communication company, we take care of the communication needs of our customers, so it is important to do this so that the communication gap between the teachers and students is bridged,” said Ado, who was represented by Chineze Amanfo, PR Lead, 9mobile.

Read also: Nigeria’s broadband penetration rises to 41.6% in January

He posits that as a corporate brand, education is one of 9Mobile’s strategic CSR pillars; hence the Telco will continue to support the government in strengthening the education sector. “We recognize the efforts of our teachers, and we are here today to encourage and equip them with skills that will further enhance their effectiveness,” Ado stated.

“Teachers should be friendlier to their students and must be passionate about teaching which will help achieve the goal of learning and retention of students in the school system. In this modern day, we have to adopt technology in teaching students and equally inculcate our local language to teach effectively,” said Muhammad Sunusi Saidu Kiru, commissioner of education, Kano State, who challenged the teachers to put to practice and mirror what they have been taught.

Represented by Ibrahim Ahmad Bichi, the executive secretary, Kano State Library board, Kiru equally assured the teachers that every observation made will be attended to and taken to the state education council level.

Abdalla Uba Adamu, a professor of Media and Cultural Communication and immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), spoke on the theme, ‘Promoting school enrolment and retention through innovative teaching methods and class management’. Adamu, who was a facilitator at the workshop, emphasized the important factors required to create an effective learning environment in the class.