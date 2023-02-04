9, 710 PVCs yet to be collected in Nasarawa – REC

A total of 9,710 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), out of the total number of 122,697 eligible PVCs for the 2023 general elections are yet to be collected in Nasarawa State.

Uthman Ajidagba, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), confirmed this on Tuesday in Lafia.

Ajidagba said, inspite the massive campaigns embarked upon by the commission and other stakeholders, the commission still has in it procession a number of uncollected PVCs.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner said that, the commission is seriously intensifying preparations to ensure a hitch free exercise ahead of the February and March elections.

According to him, the commission has commenced distribution of non-sensitive materials to all the 13 local government areas of the state.

The items, he added, are expected to arrive each of the local government offices of the commission early enough before the polls

Ajidagba explained that, the deployment of the materials been the second level, was to allow timely distribution to Registration Area Centres as well as Electoral Wards across the state.

“As the general election inches closer, we are stepped up preparations in the commission to ensure hitch free exercise in all the polling units in the state

“The INEC material ready for distribution include mats, ballot boxes, voters cubicles, and election bags. We are undertaking the early distribution to reduce the workload of the commission in the state”, the commissioner stated.