80% of climate change victims are women, children – Minister

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, minister of women affairs, has disclosed that 80 percent of women and children are affected by climate change globally, underscoring the urgency for targeted interventions.

The minister called for increased investments in women and children to address the impact of climate change on these vulnerable groups.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim stated this at the ongoing United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) COP16 holding in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Highlighting the critical role of women in global food systems, the Minister noted that women account for 70 percent of food processing and 60 percent of smallholder farmers worldwide.

“Given their significant contributions, empowering women to participate in land restoration and sustainable practices is essential,” she said.

The drew attention to the health risks women face due to reliance on traditional cooking methods. “Research shows that a woman using wood or charcoal for cooking inhales the equivalent of 40 cigarette sticks per meal, which poses severe health risks and shortens life expectancy,” she stated.

She further pointed out that Nigerian women make up over 50 percent of the population and are responsible for 70 percent of agricultural activities, making them key stakeholders in the green economy. “With their numbers and willingness to adapt, women are well-positioned to harness opportunities in the green economy,” she said.

The minister also elaborated on the severe socio-economic consequences of land degradation and desertification across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. She highlighted the challenges in the Northeast, where climate change exacerbates conflict in the Lake Chad Basin, displacing millions and increasing the risks of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), forced marriages, and disrupted education for women and children.

In the Northwest, expanding desertification undermines agriculture and water resources, while in the South, particularly the Niger Delta, rising sea levels, coastal erosion, and flooding devastate communities.

The Southeast continues to grapple with gully erosion, which has displaced thousands and caused significant economic losses.

Commending the Nigerian government’s climate initiatives, Sulaiman-Ibrahim praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for enacting the Climate Change Act, establishing the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), and launching the Energy Transition Plan.

She also highlighted the recent unveiling of Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Implementation Framework for 2023–2030, aimed at mitigating climate change through innovation and adaptation.

The minister emphasised the importance of the Climate Gender Policy in strengthening women’s roles in climate action. “Empowering women to participate in climate action catalyses innovative solutions and builds community resilience,” she remarked.

She urged international organisations and development partners to provide women with the tools and platforms needed to drive solutions to climate change. “If we are to reverse the effects of climate change, women must be at the forefront, driving sustainable solutions to achieve the relevant Sustainable Development Goals,” she concluded.

The UNCCD COP16, hosted in Riyadh, continues to bring global leaders and stakeholders together to address pressing environmental challenges, with Nigeria’s participation highlighting its commitment to combating desertification and promoting inclusive climate action.

