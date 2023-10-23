5 die, 15 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

At least five people were killed and 15 others injured in a road crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday.

The crash at the Kara Bus Stop section of the highway involved a truck, a CRV SUV, and an interstate commercial bus.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, but the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed the casualty figures.

“Five persons died in the crash while over 15 injured persons have been taken to the hospital,” LASTMA Public Relations Officer Adebayo Taofiq told Bloomberg.

“We have LASTMA officials on the ground and other emergency responders like the Federal Road Safety Corps handling the situation.

“As of now, the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained; the first thing we will do is to rescue the victims before taking the case to the police station.”

The crash left motorists and commuters stranded for hours as the traffic jam that followed spread into Lagos.

Some motorists were forced to drive against traffic, therefore blocking motorists driving inward Lagos.