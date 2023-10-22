AC Milan vs Juventus: San Siro agog as Rossoneri renew rivalry with Old Lady

Serie A leaders AC Milan will lock horns with arch-rivals Juventus in a high-profile league match at the San Siro on Sunday night.

Milan entered the international break after a dramatic defeat of Genoa. Juventus came out on top in the Derby della Mole and remained within four points of the Rossoneri.

The Old Lady have improved from their last season performance and are currently in third place with 17 points in the Serie A standings, winning five of their eight Serie A matches.

AC Milan is at the top of the league table and have been in excellent form, winning seven of their eight Serie A matches this season. The Rossoneri edged Genoa by a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

With defending champion Napoli struggling and Inter Milan not having a good run, the clash between two of Italy’s biggest teams could be a pointer in the race for the Scudetto.

Juventus have a decent record against the Rossoneri with 109 wins out of the 297 matches played against the Old Lady while Milan have won 98 matches.

Stefano Pioli’s Milan side are unbeaten in each of their last five matches against Massimilano Allegri’s Juventus men in the Serie A and could secure a run of six matches of this nature for the first time since 1989.

Probable line-ups:

Milan (4-3-3): Mirante; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Florenzi; Musah, Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.

Juventus (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Kean.