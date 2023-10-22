Aston Villa vs West Ham: Hammers face tough Villa task

An exciting Premier League clash beckons on Sunday as Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side welcomes the rejuvenated David Moyes West Ham United team to Villa Park.

Both sides managed a single point from their pre-international break fixtures, as Emery’s side drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers. At the same time, Moyes’s team shared the spoils in a four-goal thriller with Newcastle United.

The Hammers have won four of their eight Premier League matches, picking up seven of their 14 points on their travels and are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings.

Aston Villa are in sixth place in the league table with 16 points and have won five of their eight Premier League matches this season.

In his pre-match conference, Villa boss Unai Emery said it would be difficult to play against a side that has improved significantly from last season.

“It will be a tough match. I greatly respect West Ham – the players, the club, David Moyes,” Emery said.

“They are being very strong defensively, committed defensively. Their structure is very strong, and it’s always difficult to beat them. This year, they are playing keeping ball possession better than last year. They are playing comfortably and feeling confident. They are playing better than last year.”

The Hammers have a good record against Villa and have won 45 out of the 118 matches between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa’s 38 victories.

Villa have lost their last three matches at home against West Ham in the Premier League – as many defeats as they had suffered in the 21 games preceding this run.

A West Ham win would ensure they equal their highest tally of 17 points after nine Premier League matches. They previously reached the mark in 2015-16 and 2021-22.

David Moyes is unbeaten in 14 Premier League games as a manager against Aston Villa since a 1-0 defeat with Everton in August 2010 (W8, D6).