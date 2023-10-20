Tinubu appoints Chira as Auditor-General

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria on Friday appointed Shaakaa Chira as the country’s new Auditor-General, following a recommendation by the Federal Civil Service Commission.

Chira was selected as the most qualified candidate after scoring the highest in a screening exercise conducted by the commission.

“The President expects the new Auditor-General to justify the confidence reposed in him and to live up to the high expectations that Nigerians have concerning the execution of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration,” said Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu’s special adviser on media and publicity.

The appointment of Chira comes at a time when Nigeria is grappling with widespread corruption. In a recent report, the Auditor-General’s office said that the country lost over $100 billion to corruption in the past decade.

It is hoped that Chira will be able to strengthen the Auditor-General’s office and make it more effective in fighting corruption.