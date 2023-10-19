Meet the10 oldest billionaires in Africa in 2023

Africa’s 10 oldest billionaires have been instrumental in opening the road for economic innovation. These individuals have developed successful enterprises in a range of industries, and they are investing in new ventures and supporting emerging entrepreneurs with their wealth and knowledge.

African entrepreneurs are creating new answers to old issues in fields ranging from fintech to agriculture to healthcare.

Despite their advanced age, these billionaires are still doing well in their respective sectors. They are all committed to leveraging their resources to make a good difference in Africa’s development.

Here are the 10 oldest billionaires in Africa in 2023, according to Forbes Magazine, Africa’s Billionaires list.

Othman Benjelloun – Overall rank 16th

Othman Benjelloun,90, is Africa’s oldest billionaire,with a net worth of $1.3 billion. He is a Moroccan businessman, He is known for co-founding BMCE Bank and Bank of Africa, and serves as its chairman, chief executive officer.

Christoffel Wiese- Overall rank 18th

Christoffel Wiese, 82, is Africa’s second oldest billionaire, with a net worth of $1.1 billion is a South African businessman who chairs Shoprite Holdings, the largest supermarket chain in Africa.

Issad Rebrab – Overall rank 7th

Issad Rebrab, 79, is Africa’s third oldest billionaire, with a net worth of $4.6 billion. He is an Algerian businessman who chairs Cevital, the largest private company in Algeria. Cevital is a diversified conglomerate with interests in food processing and many more.

Youssef Mansour – Overall rank 13th

Youssef Mansour, 78, is Africa’s fourth oldest billionaire, with a net worth of $1.5 billion.He is an Egyptian businessman who chairs Mansour Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in various businesses.

Nicky Oppenheimer – Overall rank 3rd

Nicky Oppenheimer, 78, is Africa’s fifth oldest billionaire, with a net worth of $8.4 billion. He is a South African businessman, the chairman of De Beers, the world’s largest diamond company. He is the grandson of Ernest Oppenheimer.

Mohamed Mansour – Overall rank 10th

Mohamed Mansour, 75, is Africa’s sixth oldest billionaire, with a net worth of $2.9 billion. He is an Egyptian businessman who is also part owner of Mansour Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests in numerous businesses and brother to Youssef Mansour.

Michiel Le Roux – Overall rank 17th

Michiel Le Roux , 74, is Africa’s seventh oldest billionaire, with a net worth of $1.2 billion. He is a South African businessman and the chairman of Capitec, one of the largest banking groups in South Africa.

Johann Rupert – Overall rank 2nd

Johann Rupert, 73, is Africa’s eighth oldest billionaire, with a net worth of $10.7 billion. He is a South African businessman who is the chairman of Compagnie Financière Richemont, a luxury goods conglomerate. He is the son of Anton Rupert, who founded the Rembrandt Group.

Koos Bekker – Overall rank 11nd

Koos Bekker, 70, is Africa’s ninth oldest billionaire, with a net worth of $2.6 billion. He is a South African businessman who is the chairman of Naspers, a technology investment company.

Mike Adenuga – Overall rank 6th

Mike Adenuga, 70, is Africa’s tenth oldest billionaire, with a net worth of $6.3 billion. He is a Nigerian businessman and the chairman of Globacom, One of the largest telecommunications companies in Nigeria. He is also the founder of Conoil, a major oil and gas company in Nigeria.