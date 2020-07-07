774,000 NDE recruitment: Ngige begs NASS to forgive Keyamo

Ngige was at the National Assembly where he met with Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

A week ago, Keyamo had traded harsh words with members of the NASS joint Committee on Labour and Employment.

The lawmakers were demanding explanations on the modalities Keyamo employed to execute the recruitment process.

But Keyamo had disagreed and rather accused the lawmakers of attempting to hijack the recruitment.

The lawmakers consequently ordered that the programme be suspended till valid explanations are proffered on the employment modalities. This is why Ngige went to meet with Lawan.

“We regret what has happened. I apologise on behalf of the ministry and I hope that the apology will be taken. I therefore ask that you forgive and forget and we start on a new page. My minister has put out a position paper. Nothing is sacrosanct there; we can still discuss,”” Ngige said.