Blue Rail Line to run 74 trips per day by November-Sanwo-Olu

On Monday, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced on X(formerly known as Twitter) that the Blue Rail Line has been fully energized and is back on track, with increased trips from 12 to 54 per day.

“I am happy to announce that the Blue Line is back on track, energised with an increase in trips from 12 trips to 54 trips per day, and this will rise to 74 trips by the end of November, thanks to the hard work of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority.

“The first trip starts at 6:30 am, and your daily commute has become even smoother with a schedule you can plan around, as well as with the Cowry Card and discounts to help you plan your expenses better.

“We temporarily paused the Blue Line this weekend for your safety, and now we have fully energised the line for a brighter future,” he said on @jidesanwoolu.

Read also Lagos removes shanties for Blue Rail Line

He also warned Lagosians that the Blue Rail Line tracks are not a marketplace and should not be used for nefarious activities.”Please do not attempt to access the rail tracks for any nefarious or otherwise activities, and it bears repeating that the train tracks are not a marketplace,” Sanwo-Olu wrote on Twitter.

The governor’s warning comes after the Blue Rail Line was temporarily suspended at the weekend due to safety concerns.

The governor warned against nefarious activities around the rail tracks: “Please do not attempt to access the rail tracks for any nefarious or otherwise activities, and it bears repeating that the train tracks are not a marketplace.