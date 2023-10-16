Blue Line Rail line electrified, poses electrocution risk to trespassers

Lagos’ Blue Line rail system, which runs from Marina to Mile 2, is now electrified and poses a risk of electrocution to trespassers, the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, warned on Thursday.

Akinajo’s warning came after completing a final test of the train running on electricity. The train, which carried Akinajo, other LAMATA officials, the Marina to Mile 2 train services operator, consultants, the rail infrastructure contractor, Messrs. CCECC, and journalists, travelled from Marina to Mile 2 in less than one hour.

Akinajo said that the two train sets to be deployed on the Blue Line would run 54 trips within 30 minutes, thus minimizing the incidence of commuters rushing to enter the train.

She appealed to Lagosians using the corridor to avoid the temptation of walking on the tracks, warning that the tracks are electrified, and trespassers will be electrocuted.

Akinajo assured people of the safety and security of everyone using the system, saying there are over 300 CCTV along the corridor and in the stations through which any infraction can be detected and promptly taken care of.

The electrification of the Blue Line rail system is a major milestone for Lagos, as it will make the train service more efficient and reliable. However, it is important for Lagosians to be aware of the dangers of trespassing on the tracks, as electrocution can be fatal.