Sheikh Jassim tipped for Spurs takeover after failed United bid

After withdrawing from the race to takeover Manchester United, Qatari banker and billionaire Sheikh Jassim is reportedly interested in buying another Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur.

Sheikh Jassim had bid £ 5 billion to buy a 100 per cent stake in Man United, but talks with the Glazer family, who bought United for £790m in 2005, broke down, leaving British Businessman and owner of INEOS group, Sir Jim Ratcliffe. as the main bidder.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the total value of Sheikh Jassim’s offer was more than double that of Man United’s actual market valuation, which stands at around £2.6 billion.

But the Qatari businessman is not giving up on his ambition of owning a Premier League club.

According to ESPN football analyst Mark Ogden, the Qataris could decide to look elsewhere and purchase Premier League rivals Tottenham instead.

Speaking to The United Stand, Ogden said: “PSG was a great move because it’s Paris. It’s a great city, but I think they’ve found over the years that Ligue 1 is just not big enough. They want the Premier League footprint.

“Somebody told me recently, they said that if the Qataris don’t buy Manchester United, they’ll be back and they might end up buying Tottenham.”

Speaking last month, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy revealed that the club’s owners would be willing to sell a stake in the club they have owned since 2001.

Read also Why Sheikh Jassim pulled out of Manchester United takeover race

He told Bloomberg: “If anyone wants to make serious propositions to the board of Tottenham, we will consider it along with our advisors.

“And if we felt it was in the club’s interests, we would be open to anything.”

According to Football London Levy has already discussed the club’s board’s approach to a potential takeover amid links with a bid from Qatari-based Sheikh Jassim.