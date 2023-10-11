Tinubu appoints Maida at NCC in new sector shake up

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Aminu Maida as the new Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission( NCC)

The new appointment, according to Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Spokesman, is part of the new appointments made across multiple agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy

This is as TInubu also named Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, as the MD / CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT)

Tinubu also approved the appointment of Inuwa Abdullahi as the Director General (DG / CEO,) of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Others include Vincent Olatunji, who was names the National Commissioner / CEO, of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC)

Tinubu also appointed Tola Odeyemi as the new Postmaster General / CEO, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST)

Ngelale stated that in line with President Bola Tinubu’s determination to maximally leverage on Nigeria’s proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation’s economy toward greater financial inclusion, the President also appointed Idris Alubankudi as the new Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy.

Ngelale disclosed that all the appointments take immediate effect.