IRC Nigeria warns of severe humanitarian crisis amid limited funding

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has called on government at all levels to heighten efforts towards addressing various humanitarian needs, stating that limited funding has continued to affect humanitarian services in Nigeria.

Humanitarian Day addresses the need for coordinated and collaborative efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in the Northeast, Northwest and other parts of Nigeria afflicted by protracted conflicts.

He stated that as IRC Nigeria marks its 10th anniversary, the focus remains on innovation, transformation, and seizing opportunities to move more people away from harm. “IRC recognizes the effort made by critical stakeholders and government authorities in addressing these challenges so far but limited funding to address these overwhelming humanitarian needs remains challenging.

“If deliberate durable actions and strategic steps are not taken, more children may die due to severe acute malnutrition and there could be a rise in out-of-school children in both Northeast and Northwest while children who may survive malnutrition may have to live with lifelong disabilities.

“Even amid immense challenges, our fellow humanitarians in northeast Nigeria exhibit incredible resilience. They persevere from confronting insecurity and access limitations to navigating communication barriers and environmental obstacles like flooding. No matter what, they press on each day to ensure that life-saving assistance reaches the most vulnerable among us.”

Ojei further said that more women may likely be exposed to Gender-based violence (GBV) related cases as the region’s protection needs keep increasing due to inadequate funding.

He said, “IRC’s programs in Nigeria are multi-sectoral and integrated, comprehensively addressing health, nutrition, protection and the rule of law, women protection, child protection, environmental health, food security, livelihoods, education, and child welfare.

“With the help of volunteers, staff, and partners, IRC delivers lasting impacts by providing health care, child protection, empowering individuals and communities to become self-reliant, and addressing the inequalities facing communities, especially protection services for women and girls. Our primary goal is to provide quality healthcare, nutrition, education, economic wellbeing, and protection services to our clients affected by conflict and natural disaster.”