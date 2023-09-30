Patients at risk as nurses and midwives join nationwide strike

The National Association of Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has announced that its members will join the nationwide strike planned by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in response to the government’s removal of fuel subsidies.

In a letter signed by NANNM’s Secretary, T. A. Shettima, National President, Nnachi Michael Ekuma, and Deputy National President, Shehu Abubakar, the association said that the government’s decision has caused “untold hardship” for Nigerian workers and the poor.

The letter also stated that the NLC had made several attempts to negotiate with the government to reverse its decision, but the government had “remained a deaf ear.”

Read alsoNLC, TUC declare indefinite strike starting Oct 3

As a result, the NLC has decided to go on an indefinite strike, which will begin on Tuesday, October 3rd.

NANNM said that its nurses and midwives would join the strike because they believe it is the only way to force the government to listen to the demands of Nigerian workers.

The association said that it is committed to protecting its members’ rights and ensuring they can provide quality care to their patients.