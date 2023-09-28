Heavy rainfall to hit 25 states, fct, causing flooding, traffic jams

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted heavy rainfall in 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the next 48 hours. The agency noted that the expected rain could lead to flash floods.

The states to be affected are Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Enugu, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Abia, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kwara, Benue State and the Federal Capital Territory.

NiMet said other parts of the country will experience light to moderate rainfall.

On the likely impact of the rains, NiMet stated: “The expected moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to cause some flash flooding over their areas of occurrence. Strong winds should accompany the rains with the strongest winds expected over parts of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi State.”

The agency advised people in the states that may be affected not to drive through surface runoff waters, as they have strong undercurrents. It added that other likely hazards include slippery road surfaces and reduced visibility during the rain, which can disrupt road traffic.

“Strong winds threaten weak structures, trees, and masts. Disconnect electrical appliances before and not during the rains.”