Tinubu, Abiodun celebrate Bishop Oyedepo at 69

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warmly congratulated David Oyedepo, the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide (commonly known as Winners Chapel International), on his 69th birthday, celebrated on the 27th of September, 2023.

This heartfelt message from President Tinubu was in a press release issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Within the statement, President Tinubu commended the exemplary wisdom and visionary leadership demonstrated by David Oyedepo.

The President highlighted the far-reaching impact of Bishop Oyedepo’s teachings and actions, noting their substantial contributions to diverse sectors of Nigeria’s economy, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, banking, publishing, and transportation.

The President underlined the Bishop’s remarkable lifestyle, which mirrors his teachings on love, peace, prosperity, faith, and wisdom, making him a beacon of virtue and dedication. President Tinubu also lauded Bishop Oyedepo’s unwavering commitment to building enduring institutions and fostering a generation grounded in reverence for God.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State also expressed heartfelt admiration for the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide. The governor hailed Bishop Oyedepo as a remarkable man of God and an educational luminary deserving of emulation.

Read also Our Enterprise Zone will empower 1,000 MSMEs in next 5yrs— Oyedepo

Governor Abiodun’s glowing tribute, conveyed through his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, extolled the Bishop’s unwavering commitment to spiritual values, continuously inspiring his congregation and society to lead purposeful lives by divine guidance.

“Your teachings have transformed the lives of many and have shaped the destiny of our nation,” Governor Abiodun stated, emphasizing Bishop Oyedepo’s role as a paragon of excellence and a profound source of inspiration.

Governor Abiodun noted the Bishop’s significant contributions to the education sector, producing many professionals across various disciplines, including science, banking, law, and administration. He commended the consistently high rankings one of Bishop Oyedepo’s African universities achieved.

Additionally, Governor Abiodun praised the Bishop’s philanthropic endeavours, mainly through the David Oyedepo Foundation, which has provided scholarships, medical assistance, and entrepreneurial support to countless individuals.

Bishop David Oyedepo, the Chancellor of Covenant University and Landmark University, was born on September 27, 1954, in Omu Aran, Kwara State, Nigeria.

He is renowned for founding Living Faith Church Worldwide, commonly called Winners’ Chapel, which has emerged as one of Nigeria’s and the world’s largest Christian denominations.