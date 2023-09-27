NAF aircraft destroy IPOB, ESN hideouts in Southeast

A Nigerian Airforce fighter aircraft has destroyed two notorious hideouts of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and the Eastern Security Network in the Southeastern States of Anambra and Imo.

The Aircraft under the Air Component of Operation UDO KA II, on Tuesday, 26 September 2023, carried out several strikes on IPOB/ESN locations at Mother Valley Orsumughu in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State and at Aku Ihube in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Force said the strikes are part of efforts aimed at dislocating their nefarious activities while denying them the liberty to carry out their destructive acts and killing sprees on innocent and law-abiding Nigerians.

According to the statement issued by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, the Force acted on credible intelligence that IPOB/ESN terrorists had perfected plans to disrupt civic activities lined up in the coming days in Anambra State and other States from their concealed bunkers/hideouts at Mother Valley Orsumughu.

“Air strikes were authorized in conjunction with ground troops and other security agencies on the location believed also to house some of their weapons and ammunitions.

“The strikes hit the target and were deemed successful following the ball of fire, fleeing terrorists at the location, as well as feedback received. Air strikes were also conducted, same day, in close coordination with surface forces at IPOB/ESN hideout camps in Aku Ihube In Imo State after a detailed analysis of intelligence on the terrorists converging for a likely rendezvous at their hideout”, the statement read.

“Consequently, air strikes were also authorized to strike the hideout. It added that the targets were acquired and attacked in succession, with a high degree of success”.

They assured that efforts by the NAF and other security agencies at ensuring all Nigerians, irrespective of where they reside, are safe and free to conduct their activities without fear or being threatened will continue.

“While the determination of the security agencies is unwavering, the support of all Nigerians to the security agencies remains critical to defeating these criminal elements who’s only intent is to sow fear and division among the citizenry”, the statement read.