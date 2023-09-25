Supreme Court fire won’t affect Presidential election petition

The court’s public relations officer said that a fire at Nigeria’s Supreme Court complex on Monday morning has no connection to the presidential election petition and will not affect it.

The fire occurred in a chamber equipped with a computer and other equipment and a functional library used by any justice occupying such chamber, Festus Akande said in an interview on Arise TV.

“The only thing affected were the books and computer equipment in the chamber. Even the books are replaceable,” he said.

Akande said an electrical fault caused the fire and could have happened anywhere.

A wing of the Supreme Court complex had been engulfed by fire.

The presidential election petition is ongoing, with the Supreme Court expected to deliver a ruling on the matter in the coming weeks.