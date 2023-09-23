WAEC to join JAMB in introducing computer-based testing

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), which oversees examinations for millions of students in West Africa, is set to introduce computer-based testing (CBT) for its examinations, starting with objective questions.

The move is part of a broader effort by the council to modernize its operations and make its exams more secure. CBT is expected to reduce the risk of cheating and make marking and releasing results easier.

Read also How to check 2023 WAEC result through text message

However, the council acknowledges challenges to implementing CBT across its member countries. Some schools do not have the necessary infrastructure, such as computers and reliable electricity. WAEC is considering a phased approach, with schools ready to move to CBT first.

WAEC is also working to digitalize other aspects of its operations, such as certificate issuance and results verification. The council aims to become a more technology-driven organization and improve its services’ efficiency and accuracy.

Computer-Based Testing (CBT) is an effective and secure approach to conducting exams. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) introduced CBT in Nigeria in 2013 and has gained widespread acceptance since then. To successfully operate a CBT centre for JAMB CBT exams, one must ensure thorough preparation, possess the necessary infrastructure, employ competent staff, and implement stringent security measures.