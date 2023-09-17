Tope Fasua named special adviser on economic affairs

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Tope Fasua, a leading economist and CEO of Global Analytics Consulting, as his Special Adviser on Economic Affairs in the office of the Vice President.

Fasua announced his appointment on X(formerly known as Twitter) saying he is “excited to contribute to the national development efforts of the administration” in his new role.

Read also Tinubu names Cardoso new CBN Governor

A fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Fasua studied economics at Ondo State University, where he graduated top of his class in 1991.

He has over 25 years of experience in the financial and economic sectors and is a regular commentator on economic issues in Nigeria.

Tope Fasua is known for his outspoken views on economic policy and has criticised some of the government’s past policies.

It is hoped that Fasua’s appointment will bring new ideas and perspectives to the government’s economic team and help to develop and implement policies that will boost economic growth and create jobs for Nigerians.