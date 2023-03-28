ICC accepts petition against APC media aid, Bayo Onanuga

The International Criminal Court (ICC) of Justice said on Monday that it has received a petition against Bayo Onanuga, the media advisor of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for his ethnic profiling rhetoric that has increased ethnic tension and division in Nigeria.

In a letter signed by Mark. P. Dillon, Head of Information and Evidence Unit, the Office of the Prosecutor stated that receipt of the petition has been “fully entered in the Communication Register of the Office.”

The ICC said that it would give consideration to this communication as appropriate, in accordance with the provisions of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

It warned that the acknowledgement does not mean that an investigation has been opened by the court.

The court, which resides in The Hague, the Netherlands, however, promised that as soon as a decision is reached about the petition, it will be communicated expressly.

Onanuga becomes the second high-profile individual from the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC after Femi Fani Kayode to receive a petition from a world power or an international institution about his unguided utterances, which are capable of worsening the already overheated ethnic tension in the country.