Five things to know to start your Tuesday

APC Ubar Sani wins Kaduna State Guber Election

Uba Sani, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, has emerged as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

He polled 730,002 votes to defeat his closest contender, Ashiru Kudan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 719,196 votes, the Returning Officer, Professor Lawal Bilbis of the Usman Danfodio University, announced on Monday.

The Labour Party’s (LP) gubernatorial candidate, Jonathan Asake, came in a distant third with 58,283 votes.

APC’s Omo-Agege rejects Delta governorship result

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s election in Delta State, has rejected the result of the election.

In a statement issued by Sunday Areh, media aid to the deputy senate president on Monday shortly after INEC had declared Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner, said that the election that produced Oborevwori was characterized by massive fraud, unprecedented vote buying, and voter suppression.

“The declaration was made in spite of myriad of infractions and acts of impunity on the part of the PDP in the course of the election.

“These were brought to the attention of INEC with incontrovertible proof.

“The fraudulent nature of the so-called victory of PDP is just too damning and daring for it to be acceptable in any decent society.

“Most of the infractions are in public domain and known to INEC officials and security agencies involved in superintending the election,’’ Omo-Agege, said in the statement.

Read also:INEC frustrating democracy, popular will, in Nigeria; Ayu,

Violence undermine INEC’s improved conduct of Governorship, state assembly elections-CDD

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has described last Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections as being the most undermined and challenged elections due to the impact of violence and thuggery.

Speaking on behalf of the CDD, Adele Jinadu, Chair of the Election Analysis Centre (EAC), said this while presenting the center’s post-election findings in Abuja.

Jinadu said that the clear use of violence, vote buying, voter suppression, the use of ethnic slurs on online and offline media, and disinformation decreased citizens trust in the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) capacity.

He said that the pro-democracy think tank’s findings came from the data of its 1,200 observers deployed to keep a close watch on the electoral process.

Ukraine says missiles blown up in annexed Crimea, Russia says civilians targeted

An explosion in Dzahnkoi in the north of the Crimean Peninsula destroyed Russain cruise missiles intended for use by Russia’s Black Sea fleet, Ukraine’s defence ministry said on Monday.

A Russia-installed official in the peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014, said the blast was caused by drones laced with shrapnel and explosives and targeted civilian sites. One person was injured.

A statement by the intelligence directorate of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said: “An explosion in Dzhankoi city in the north of temporarily occupied Crimea destroyed Russian Kalibr-KN cruise missiles as they were being transported by rail”. (Reuters)

Oil prices stabilize as banking deal eases some worries about crude appetite

Oil prices stabilised on Tuesday after falling early in the previous session on investor worries that recent banking-sector problems would weigh on the global economy and limit demand for crude.

Brent crude futures for May settlement gained 5 cents and traded at $73.84 per barrel by 0049 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 9 cents to $67.73 a barrel. In the previous session, both Brent and WTI fell about $3 a barrel before settling higher.

The April WTI contract expires on Tuesday; May is the most active contract for WTI.

Tuesday’s slight uptick in prices came after a historic deal in which UBS, Switzerland’s largest bank, agreed to buy Credit Suisse in an effort to save the bank.

After an announcement of the agreement, major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, indicated that they would enhance market liquidity and support other banks.

Officials with the G7, meanwhile, said the Group of Seven Nations was unlikely to revise a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil as planned. (Reuters)