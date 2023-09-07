7 things to know about UK’s new travel requirement

Here are seven things you need to know about the UK’s new travel requirement

1.The Electronic Travel Authorisation(ETA) is a new requirement for visa-exempt visitors to the UK. This means that citizens of countries that do not need a visa to enter the UK will still need to apply for an ETA before their trip. Nigerians require visas so Nigeria is not included.

2. The ETA will be required for all non-visa foreign visitors, including citizens of the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand.

3. The ETA will be effective from November 15, 2023. If you plan to travel to the UK after this date, you must apply for an ETA.

4. The ETA can be applied online, costing £10 (about USD 13). You can apply for an ETA on the UK government website, which is processed within 48 to 72 hours.

5. The ETA is valid for two years or until the passport expires, whichever is sooner. If granted an ETA, you can use it to travel to the UK multiple times within two years.

6. The ETA must stay shorter than six months and could include tourism or visiting family and friends, transit, business, and short-term study. If you plan to stay in the UK for longer than six months, you must apply for a visa.

7. If your ETA is denied, you will not be allowed to enter the UK. This is because the ETA is a requirement for entry into the UK, and having an ETA might also not always grant you access to the UK