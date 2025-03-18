BusinessDay CEO Forum 2025 is set to be a game-changer, bringing together some of the most influential business leaders driving Africa’s economic transformation. We are thrilled to announce our first confirmed speaker, Haresh Aswani, a visionary leader and powerhouse behind some of Africa’s most significant industrial and infrastructural developments.

As the managing director of Tolaram Group in Africa, Aswani has played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s economic landscape, proving that innovation, strategic investment, and resilience can yield transformative results. Here are seven key things to know about this remarkable business leader:

Architect of Nigeria’s Instant Noodle Revolution

If you’ve ever had Indomie noodles, you’ve tasted Aswani’s influence. He spearheaded Tolaram’s bold move into Nigeria’s food sector, overcoming scepticism to turn Indomie into a household name. Today, it is not just a staple food but also a billion-dollar business that created an entirely new market in Africa.

Champion of Large-Scale Industrial Growth

Beyond food manufacturing, Aswani has led Tolaram’s expansion into multiple industries, including logistics, power, real estate, and carpet manufacturing. His leadership has helped create thousands of jobs and fostered industrial growth across Nigeria.

Read also: 7 things to know about BusinessDay CEO Forum

Driving Africa’s Largest Private Deep-Sea Port

Aswani is one of the key figures behind the Lekki Deep-Sea Port, Nigeria’s first private deep-sea port, a $1.2 billion megaproject set to transform West Africa’s maritime trade. This strategic investment is poised to enhance Nigeria’s logistics infrastructure, reducing congestion and boosting trade efficiency.

A Strategic Connector Between Asia and Africa

As the Honourary Consul-General of Singapore in Nigeria for over 15 years, Aswani has been instrumental in strengthening economic ties between the two regions. He played a key role in organising the first Nigeria-Singapore Investment Forum, attracting high-level government and private sector participation.

Recognised for Impact and Excellence

Aswani’s contributions have earned him multiple awards, including the prestigious Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), a national honour recognising his role in Nigeria’s economic development. Additionally, he has been awarded for outstanding industrial leadership and corporate social responsibility.

Investor in Africa’s Future

Through strategic joint ventures with global giants like Kellogg’s, Arla, Indofoods, and Colgate, Aswani has helped expand Africa’s manufacturing capabilities. His investments in startups and innovative business models also underscore his belief in Africa’s vast economic potential.

A Leader Who Values People Over Profits

For Aswani, the biggest investment isn’t in factories or infrastructure—but in people. He prioritises empowerment, leadership development, and gender diversity, ensuring that Tolaram remains a company that invests in talent and community growth.

Join the conversation at BusinessDay CEO Forum 2025

Haresh Aswani’s insights into building billion-dollar businesses, navigating Africa’s investment landscape, and unlocking the continent’s economic potential promise to be one of the highlights of the BusinessDay CEO Forum 2025. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear from one of Africa’s most transformative business leaders!

Stay tuned for more speaker announcements.

Share