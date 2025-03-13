For the past 17 years, the BusinessDay CEO Forum has evolved into the premier gathering of Nigeria’s most influential business leaders, policymakers, and investors. With each edition, it has solidified its reputation as the gold standard for executive leadership summits, offering a rare opportunity for C-suite executives to engage in high-level discussions that shape the nation’s economic trajectory.

If you’re a business leader, policy shaper, or investor with a stake in Nigeria’s economic future, here are seven reasons why the BusinessDay CEO Forum should be on your radar.

A Legacy of Excellence and Influence

Since its inception in 2009, the CEO Forum has been more than just an event—it has been a movement. Organised in partnership with global consulting powerhouses such as BCG, McKinsey, and KPMG, this forum has consistently set the agenda for business and economic discourse in Nigeria. It is the only invitation-only leadership event that brings together top CEOs, industry captains, and policymakers to deliberate on Nigeria’s most pressing economic challenges and opportunities.

The 2025 Theme: ‘Nigeria: From Reform to Recovery’

This year’s forum, scheduled for 10 July 2025 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, will address a theme that is both timely and critical: Nigeria: From Reform to Recovery. As the nation navigates economic transitions, this forum will serve as a strategic platform for dissecting the reforms necessary to restore economic stability and drive sustainable growth.

An Exclusive Fireside Chat with Global Business Leaders

A highlight of the forum is the highly anticipated Fireside Chat, which offers an intimate and thought-provoking conversation with some of the world’s most distinguished business leaders. Last year, Olayemi Cardoso, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, shared invaluable insights, alongside keynote addresses by Dr. Patrick Njoroge, former Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, and Professor Catherine Duggan, a globally recognised economist. This year’s Fireside Chat promises to be even more insightful, featuring a visionary leader whose investments and leadership continue to shape Nigeria’s business landscape.

A Track Record of Hosting Global Thought Leaders

Over the years, the CEO Forum has welcomed some of the most brilliant minds in business and academia, including Professor Michael Porter of Harvard Business School, Dominic Barton, former Global CEO of McKinsey & Co., Rich Lesser, Global Chair of Boston Consulting Group, and Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank. Their thought-provoking contributions have helped shape business strategies and economic policies in Nigeria and beyond.

Unparalleled Networking Opportunities

The BusinessDay CEO Forum is a gathering of decision-makers who are shaping Nigeria’s economy. As an exclusive, invitation-only event, it provides attendees with a unique opportunity to forge high-value relationships, unlock new business opportunities, and engage in strategic collaborations that drive business success. It is a melting pot where deals are initiated, partnerships are formed, and economic policies are influenced.

A Catalyst for Economic Policy and Business Strategy

This forum is not just about discussions—it is about actionable insights. The conversations held at the BusinessDay CEO Forum have a direct impact on corporate strategies, economic policies, and investment decisions. By attending, business leaders gain first-hand access to cutting-edge economic analyses, industry forecasts, and strategic recommendations that can inform their corporate decisions.

BusinessDay’s Expansive Media Reach

As Nigeria’s foremost business and economy newspaper, BusinessDay ensures that the insights and discussions from the CEO Forum reach a wider audience. The event is streamed live to over 380,000 professionals across BusinessDay’s digital platforms, ensuring that the conversations continue beyond the conference room. Moreover, post-event publications provide in-depth analyses of key discussions, extending the impact of the event long after it has concluded.

Why You Should Be Part of This Year’s Forum

If you are a business leader, policymaker, or investor looking to gain strategic insights into Nigeria’s economic direction, the BusinessDay CEO Forum 2025 is the place to be. It is where knowledge meets influence, where insights translate into action, and where the future of Nigeria’s economy is shaped by those who have the power to make a difference.

Join us on 10 July 2025, and be part of the conversation that will define Nigeria’s path from reform to recovery. The BusinessDay CEO Forum is more than an event—it is an institution of thought leadership, innovation, and economic transformation. Are you ready to take your place at the table?

