7 Northern states face looming hunger as insecurity ravages regions

The World Bank has predicted that Katsina and six other states in North-west and North-east regions of Nigeria will witness severe food crises that would lead to hunger due to high levels of insecurity and armed conflicts ravaging the regions.

The bank, in its latest Food Security report, highlighted Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto, Borno, Adamawa and Yobe as the other six states that may battle the scourge of food crises due to the rate of insecurity.

Banditry, terrorism and kidnapping which are ravaging the states have depleted the living conditions of the inhabitants in the regions.

This comes amidst plans by the Katsina State Government to inaugurate a taskforce on food prices in order to curb food inflation, mass purchase and sales of the foodstuff across the state.

“It is projected that most areas in West and Central Africa will remain minimally food insecure until May 2024, with some being categorised as Stressed IPC 2.

“Nigeria (far north of Adamawa, Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Yobe, Zamfara states) will be at crisis food security levels, mostly because of persistent insecurity and armed conflict and deteriorating livelihoods,” the report stated.

Prices of food items have surged in many parts of the country with many staples hitting over 100 percent according to a market survey by BussinessDay.

Essentially, prices of rice, beans, noodles, garri, and other household consumables in Africa’s largest economy have spiked, plunging many into struggling to eat a decent meal.

The World Bank report further highlights the precarious situation many states in Nigeria find themselves in as food prices double.

It equally indicated that most areas in West and Central Africa would remain minimally food insecure until May 2024.