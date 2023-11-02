7 days after Supreme Court judgment, Obi storms Edo to honour Abure

Seven days after the Supreme Court dismissed his petition against the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate, stormed Edo State, saying “I am not a saint.”

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate was in Edo State as a Special Guest of honour at a Colloquium and Hall of Fame in honour of Julius Abure, national chairman of Labour Party on Thursday in Benin City.

Obi, in his goodwill message, also declared that he was not a criminal.

“We all have our problems. I am not a saint and I am not a criminal. I have never knowingly do anything that is wrong. If I knew it is wrong I wouldn’t do it,” he said.

The Labour Party presidential candidate who lamented the economic hardship Nigerians are currently going through, noted that the country suffer because of lack of leadership.

While expressing optimism for a better Nigeria, he, however, urged all Nigerians to join hands in rebuilding the country that will be envied of all in the comity of states.

He opined that once there is a better Edo State there will be a better Nigeria.

He also opined that those that are leaving Edo State now will come back when the state is good.

The former governor of Anambra State noted that Nigeria has no reason to be poor if not for poor leadership.

“If you compare Nigeria with the three biggest economies in Europe- Germany, Britain and France- these three countries, and compared them with Nigeria in land size, they are just about 20 percent bigger than Nigeria when you put the three together,” he added.

The colloquium was organised by Edo Policy Round Table in partnership with Mudiame University, Irrua.