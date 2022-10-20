660 human trafficking victims rescued in 16 yrs in Edo- NAPTIP

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Wednesday said it has rescued 660 victims of human trafficking in three local government areas in Edo State since 2006.

Fatima Waziri–Azi, director-general of the agency, made the disclosure during a sensitisation and community dialogue on human trafficking organised in collaboration with the Oba of Benin Task Force against human trafficking in Idogbo, the administrative headquarter of Ikpoba-Okha council in Edo State.

Waziri–Azi, represented by Nduka Nwanwenne, Edo State commander of NAPTIP, listed the three local government areas that accounted for the number to include Ikpoba-Okha, Orhionmwon and Oredo.

Read also: Police rescue baby, kill 3 alleged kidnappers in Edo

Giving the breakdown, she said of the figure, 253 of the rescued victims hail from Ikpoba-Okha, 225 from Orhionmwon while 182 victims are from Oredo local government areas.

“As of October 17, the agency has rescued 660 victims of human trafficking in Edo. Ikpoba-Okha has the highest number of arrested traffickers and rescued victims in the state,” Waziri–Azi said.

The DG said the sensitisation which is targeted at endemic communities, was to equip community members and build their capacities to address the problems of human trafficking.

She said the agency has continued to rehabilitate and reintegrate majority of the victims with livelihood support so as to reduce the incidence of human trafficking across various communities in the state.