64 Lagos traffic offences you probably don’t know and their penalties

September 30, 2024

Lagos State, known for its bustling traffic and high vehicle population, has comprehensive traffic laws aimed at reducing traffic congestion, road accidents, improving road safety, and ensuring smooth vehicular movement.

The Lagos State Road Traffic Law of 2012, and subsequent amendments, outline a wide range of traffic offences and penalties aimed at promoting responsible road use.

The traffic law is enforced by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers, traffic police, and other law enforcement agencies.

These officers are empowered to issue fines, impound vehicles, and in some cases, detain offenders.

Below is a list of common traffic offences in Lagos State and their corresponding penalties:

