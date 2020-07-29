$62b oil debt not recovered yet- Malami

The Office of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, said on Wednesday that it has yet to recover the $62billion debt from multinational oil companies.

A statement from Office, however, said that in the last one year, it has identified and vigorously pursued the recovery of the money from the International Oil Companies.

Umar Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, who signed the statement, said the clarification became necessary in view of the need to clear the misinformation caused by some reports where the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) was misquoted to have said that such amount was recovered.

Presenting the scorecard of the activities and achievements of the Federal Ministry of Justice at a one-day workshop for judiciary correspondents on Tuesday, Malami noted that as part of effort to recover funds for the federal government his Office identified and pursued such recovery with a view to have more funds for the execution of high-impact people-oriented projects in the country.

“The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice reiterated commitment to justice sector reform, fight against corruption, strict adherence to the rule of law and entrenchment of democratic principles in the best interest of the Nigerian public,” the statement noted.