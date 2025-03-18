Travelling from Nigeria to the UK is an exciting experience, but it is important to be aware of the food items that are restricted or prohibited at the border. The UK enforces strict import regulations to protect public health, safeguard local agriculture, and prevent the spread of pests and diseases. As a result, certain Nigerian foods are not allowed.

Understanding these restrictions can help you avoid having your food confiscated, facing fines, or encountering unnecessary delays at customs. However, regulations can change, so it is always best to check with the UK import regulations before you travel. Additionally, airlines and travel operators may have their own guidelines on carrying food items, so confirming with them beforehand is also advisable.

Read also: 8 food items Nigerians are banned from taking to Canada

By staying informed, you can travel with ease and avoid any unexpected issues at the UK airport.

Here are 6 Nigerian foods that you cannot take to the UK and the reasons behind these rules.

Meat and meat products

Bringing any type of meat, raw, cooked, dried, or processed, is strictly prohibited. This includes beef, chicken, goat meat, suya, kilishi, sausages, and meat-based dishes like nkwobi. These restrictions aim to prevent animal disease outbreaks (including foot and mouth disease).

Milk and dairy products

Milk and dairy products, including cheese, butter, and yoghurt, are not allowed. The only exception is powdered infant milk, infant food, or special medical food (including pet food), but it must be in unopened, branded packaging and should not require refrigeration before use. These rules help prevent harmful bacteria and diseases from entering the country.

Read also: Planning to Japa? Here’s how long Canada’s visa process takes in 2025

Unprocessed shellfish and snails

Nigerians cannot bring in raw mussels, oysters, or live snails. If you plan to travel with snails, they must be shelled, cooked, and preserved. This restriction ensures food safety and prevents the spread of invasive species.

Ungutted fresh fish

You are allowed to bring up to 20kg per person of fish, but fresh fish must be gutted before travel. Processed fish such as dried, cooked, cured, or smoked fish is permitted if commercially packaged. Other seafood like lobsters and prawns are allowed as long as they meet health and safety standards. However, whole, unprocessed fish are not permitted.

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Most fresh fruits and vegetables cannot be brought into the UK unless you have a phytosanitary certificate from the plant health authorities in your departure country, confirming they are free from pests and diseases. This includes fruits like watermelon, pawpaw, and berries such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. Leafy vegetables like ugu (fluted pumpkin leaves), bitter leaves, and scent leaves are also restricted unless properly certified.

Raw nuts and seeds

Most unpeeled, unpackaged, and unprocessed nuts and seeds cannot be brought into the UK without a phytosanitary certificate. This includes raw groundnuts, cashews, almonds, and melon seeds (egusi), as they may carry pests or diseases.

Share