52 officials, 93 schools implicated in 2023 NECO exam mass cheating

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2023 Internal Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE), with a record 61.60 per cent of applicants scoring five or more credits, including English and Mathematics.

The examination council said that 52 Supervisors were recommended for blocklisting owing to inadequate supervision, assisting, and abetting during the examinations. At the same time, 93 Schools were discovered to be engaged in whole-school (mass) cheating.

Read also: How to check 2023 NECO result through text message

While announcing the publication of the Exam results, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, made this disclosure.

Wushishi stated that the offending schools would be invited to the Council for debate, followed by the imposition of the proper sanctions.

He stated that 1,196,985 candidates, including 1,543 candidates with special needs, took the exams, making up 616,398 males and 580,587 females.

Read also: NECO to release 2023 SSCE results today

Wushishi noted: “The number of candidates with Special Needs is 1,542, which includes 913 candidates with hearing impairment, 162 candidates with visual impairment, 103 candidates with Albanism, 61 candidates with Autism, 149 candidates with low vision, and 154 candidates with Adermatoglyphia which are candidates with no fingerprints.

“737,308 representing 61.60 per cent Candidates passed with five Credits and above, 1,013,611 representing 84.68 per cent candidates had five Credits irrespective of English and Mathematics.”