52 deregistered parties adopt SDP’s Adebayo as presidential candidate

The 52 deregistered political parties in Nigeria have adopted Adewole Adebayo, the flag bearer candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as their candidate for the 2023 general election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had deregistered the political parties for falling short of constitutional requirements for existence.

The defunct parties under the umbrella of Mobilise All Nigerians for Good Governance (MAN) made their intention known at a press conference attended by Adebayo in Abuja on Tuesday.

Odion Okpebholo, the leader of MAN said members of the group would register in the SDP and work for the victory of all the candidates of the party in the 2023 polls.

Okpebholo said the group’s aim was to ensure that they support credible candidates that will make a positive impact in the lives of Nigerians, promote the unity and progress of the country.

According to him, MAN comprised the 52 deregistered political parties, civil societies, youths, women and other community organisations working for the progress of Nigeria.

“In addition to ensuring that leaders are accountable and able to deliver on their mandate to Nigerians, we are engaging various political entities and liaising with the different stakeholders through effective communication and leadership prowess.

“In our subsequent meetings and consultations with various political parties and their candidates, we have resolved on the following: “That the SDP and its presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo is our preferred candidate for the forthcoming 2023 election. All members from national to the ward level should be card carrying members of the SDP

“That some of our members should be incorporated into the campaign council, workforce from ward level to national level.

“In the event of the emergence of the victory of the party in the presidential, legislative – both federal and states, governorship, our members should be incorporated in unity as part of the system from the ward to the national level.

“On behalf of all members of MAN home and abroad, I hereby announce the declaration of this great movement into the SDP workforce of Adebayo, the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and all other approved bodies and candidates of the SDP.”