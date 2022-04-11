500,000 to benefit from Ekiti Health Insurance programme

In a bid to further guarantee quality healthcare delivery, the Ekiti State Government is set to incorporate 500,000 residents into the health insurance programme comprising women and children under age five as major beneficiaries.

Oyebabji Filani, a medical doctor and Commissioner for Health and Human Services, disclosed this at a town hall meeting in Ikole Ekiti, Ikole Local

government organized to commemorate year 2022 World Health Day with a theme: Our Community, Our Health.

Fialni said that state government was embarking on a new programme called “ilera wa” under which over 500,000 residents would be captured through the state health Insurance scheme so that they could get

treatment at affordable rate.

The Commissioner said that the major beneficiaries of the programme would be women and children below age five nothing that this category of people are the most vulnerable in the society.

“We won’t spare any effort to reduce mortality and morbidity. Making healthcare more affordable and accessible remains our focus with the state health Insurance scheme,” he said.

Filani explained that to ensure quality and robust treatment, the state government fortified at least 13 out of 22 secondary health facilities including Specialist Hospital Ikole Ekiti with more manpower, equipped with modern medical equipment and physical face lifting to be able to discharge its duties adequately.

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Health, Jimlas Ogunsakin stated that the health and wellbeing of Ekiti residents remained a major priority of the Fayemi led administration.

He lauded the traditional rulers and other stakeholder’s roles in ensuring that all government activities are given wide publicity in their localities.

Present at the town hall meeting were the Chairman of Ikole Local Government, Sola Olominu, top government functionaries, Monarchs, Chiefs, religious leaders, Market women, Drivers unions , Okada Riders Association, NUT , party leaders amongst others.