50 injured as Boeing plane suffers sudden drop on flight from Sydney

At least 50 people were hurt on Monday mostly with minor injuries, after a “technical problem” caused a “strong drop” during a flight from Sydney to Auckland, Latam Airlines told the New Zealand Herald.

Latam Airlines flight LA800, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, landed at Auckland airport as scheduled on March 1, according to FlightAware. The flight normally stops in Auckland on its way to Santiago, Chile.

A spokesman for the South American airline told the newspaper that there had been a “technical problem” on the flight that affected some crew and passengers, without providing further details.

Hato Hone St John ambulance treated roughly 50 people at the airport, a spokesperson told Reuters. One patient is in a serious condition, and the remainder had suffered mild to moderate injuries, they added.

The NZ Herald quoted a passenger who said she experienced a “quick little drop” during the flight.

Boeing and Latam did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters about the cause and nature of the incident.