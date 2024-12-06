5 reasons why self-doubt happens and how to eradicate it

Imagine that you are required to go to a place you have never been before, you will be afraid to go to that place because you are worried about how people will look down on you or judge you right? This is what self-doubt looks like.

Self-doubt ruled my life for almost two decades; it made me feel inadequate, unqualified and fearful. Because of self-doubt, I felt like a failure, thankfully, I had to find a way to eradicate it from my life for good because it was keeping me limited and stagnant.

My name is Mounfiq Raiyan Abu, I am a Life Sync Expert, professional speaker, coach and author who specialises in self-leadership and mindset reset. When I was 19, my mother passed away at only 37 years old. Although this was the most painful adversity that I have had to overcome, it forced me to address my self-doubt and find solutions to it.

“When You believe in your doubts, you doubt your belief- Myron Golden”

You see, when you are plagued by self-doubt, this makes you afraid to try new things and are always susceptible to other people’s opinions. Leading to insecurities like – imposter syndrome, self-sabotage, fear of the unknown, constant procrastination, depression, anxiety, poor quality of work, lack of focus, social anxiety, low productivity and so much more.

Reasons for self-doubt and the way out

1. Fear

Fear can be a red light for you, but you can choose to use it as an amber light to proceed with caution, information, intuition and motivation to keep going.

Decide today to use fear as fuel to keep going. When fear forces you to stop, you lose the opportunity to rise, to impact, to influence and to earn.

90% of the time, fear is not real, but when you allow it to stop you, you become stuck because it leads to phobias and when there is a phobia, there is never an attempt. When there is no attempt, there is no action and when there is no action, there is no result!

To overcome fear today, do this:

I. Take the action while afraid

II. Ask for help from a coach (I am happy to help you)

2. Comparison

Most of us compare ourselves to other people and this is one big reason why we often experience self-doubt. I need you to be aware of this fact, comparison is like driving your car without looking at the road, instead you are looking at the other cars that are more beautiful or more expensive than your car. The only thing that is most likely to happen is that you will crash your car in an accident.

When you compare yourself to other people, you have subconsciously condemned your authenticity and originality.

Here are 2 ways to overcome comparison:

I. Become highly self-aware- Knowing yourself is validating your originality and improving your self-worth.

II. Practice self-validation

3. Limiting beliefs

These are the beliefs that have been passed down to you from culture, environment and other influences that tell you all the things that you cannot do or are not allowed to do.

You will also realise that if you think you can, or if you think you cannot, you are right!

Beliefs are strong and impactful, so believing in yourself can make you limitless. Do not allow limiting beliefs to set you back in life.

To combat limiting beliefs, do this.

I. Know your worth

II. Know your value- (Having self-esteem)

4. Lack of expertise

Sometimes because you do not have expertise in something, you doubt yourself and you lose opportunities for growth and income.

But the fact of the matter is that expertise is built from experience based on consistent action. This means that, if you allow self-doubt to make you lose the opportunity to take action, you will never develop expertise.

Here are two ways to improve your expertise today:

I. Start to practice with your competence and experience

II. Sharpen your skills

5. Lack of confidence

Lack of confidence means that you do not trust yourself to get something done. When you do not trust yourself, you will always have self-doubt.

Just like everything else in life, you need to build up your confidence from the inside out.

Here are two ways to develop your confidence:

I. Getting more competent at what you do.

II. Become more assertive in expressing your strengths.

