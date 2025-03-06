The U.S. economy is set to experience growth in key industries, increasing demand for skilled foreign workers under the H-1B visa programme.

Sectors adapting to technological, environmental, and healthcare changes will require specialised professionals.

Employers are expected to seek foreign talent to fill critical roles, making the H-1B visa an essential pathway for workers contributing to these industries in the coming years.

Here are five key occupations expected to be in high demand for H-1B visa holders between 2025 and 2027, compiled by DAAD Scholarship.

1. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning experts

The rapid adoption of AI technologies across various sectors is set to fuel the demand for professionals in this field. AI and machine learning specialists will be crucial in developing and improving systems that enhance automation, data analysis, and predictive modelling. Companies will require experts to work on innovations in AI-powered solutions, from natural language processing to autonomous vehicles. As industries across the U.S. look to integrate AI into their operations, the need for skilled workers will continue to rise.

2. Cybersecurity specialists

With the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, cybersecurity remains a priority for businesses and government agencies. The demand for cybersecurity specialists is expected to remain strong as organisations strive to protect sensitive data, networks, and systems. Professionals with expertise in IT security will be integral in managing and mitigating the risks associated with cyber threats. As more businesses shift to digital platforms, securing their infrastructures becomes essential, thus providing ample opportunities for foreign workers in this area.

3. Healthcare and biotechnology professionals

The healthcare and biotechnology sectors are among the most critical industries in the U.S. Rising demand for medical researchers, doctors, and biotech professionals will continue to grow as new treatments and technologies are developed. The U.S. has an aging population and ongoing medical research, which drives the need for skilled workers to fill gaps in medical research and patient care. This demand is likely to increase as the healthcare system continues to innovate in areas such as personalised medicine and genetic research.

4. Software engineers and data scientists

The tech industry remains a key driver of the U.S. economy, and software engineers and data scientists are at the heart of it. As companies continue to innovate, they will need professionals who can develop software and manage complex datasets. Software engineers design and build applications, while data scientists focus on analysing large amounts of data to uncover patterns and insights. Both roles are essential for businesses to remain competitive in an increasingly data-driven world. As more companies rely on technology, the demand for skilled workers in these fields is set to grow significantly.

5. Renewable energy experts

As the U.S. focuses on sustainability and transitioning to cleaner energy sources, the demand for renewable energy experts will increase. Professionals with expertise in solar, wind, and other forms of renewable energy will play a vital role in helping the U.S. meet its environmental goals. These workers will be needed for the design, implementation, and maintenance of energy-efficient systems. With the ongoing push for green energy initiatives, foreign workers in renewable energy will be in high demand to support this transition.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

