5 African countries that every African can visit without visa

Two African countries, Rwanda and Kenya, have recently announced visa-free travel for all Africans. This is a welcome development and a sign of progress towards a more integrated continent.

The move towards visa-free entry has several potential benefits. First, it fosters a sense of unity among Africans. When people can travel freely across borders, they are more likely to see themselves as part of a common community.

Second, visa-free travel can boost economic growth. It makes it easier for businesses to operate across borders and for tourists to visit different countries. This can lead to increased trade and investment, as well as job creation.

Third, visa-free travel can promote cultural exchange. When people can travel freely, they are more likely to learn about other cultures and build relationships with people from different backgrounds. This can help to reduce prejudice and promote understanding.

Read also Rwanda announces visa-free travel for all Africans

Of course, some challenges must be addressed before visa-free travel can be fully implemented across Africa. One challenge is the need to improve security and border management. Another challenge is the need to ensure that all African countries have the necessary infrastructure in place to support increased tourism and business travel.

While 48 African countries grant visa-free travel to the citizens of at least one other African nation, only 5 of 52 African countries can boast of complete visa-free entry, with 2 of said recently joining the fold.

Seychelles

The country relies on tourism. By 2018, Seychelles was the only nation where visa-free travel for all African countries, as well as to citizens of every nation. However, they recently rescinded Nigeria’s visa privileges.

Gambia

In 2019, Gambia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it is now a visa-free zone for all charter and scheduled flights, commonwealth nations, EU nations, Africa, the Baltic States, and Belgians with their ID cards are covered by the new visa regulations.

Benin

In 2019, Patrice Talon, President of Benin, declared that all visa restrictions into the country had been removed. The Benin government took a cue from Rwanda’s openness, which ironically did not announce its visa freedom for Africans till 2023.

Kenya

To strengthen commerce and economic connections with other African countries, Kenyan President William Ruto, in October 2023, announced intentions to remove visa restrictions for all African travellers.

Rwanda

In November 2023, Rwanda announced plans to allow visa-free entry to others on the continent. The president noted that any African can get on a plane to Rwanda whenever they wish, and they will not pay a thing to enter the East African tourism giant.