48,000 benefit from FG’s conditional cash in Nasarawa

The Federal Government Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) has resumed payment of N5,000 each to the over 48,000 vulnerable households in Nasarawa State.

Senior special assistant to the Nasarawa State governor on humanitarian services, Imran Usman Jibrin said, the programme would first commence with the payment of six months arrears of N30,000 owed the over 48,000 beneficiaries of the scheme across the state.

Jibrin, who disclosed this at the flagging off ceremony of the scheme, commended the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq for the resumption of the programme in the state.

According to him, Nasarawa State is one of the few states to introduce a replica of the Federal Government Conditional Cash Transfer Programme where a stipend of N5000 is paid monthly to beneficiaries cutting across the 13 LGAs of the state.

He said the governor was working to expand the scope of the state cash transfer programme and also replicate other programmes of the NSIP in the State

He explained further that the conditional cash transfer programme was designed to benefit poor and vulnerable households with a monthly stipend of N5,000 ($12.16) while encouraging beneficiaries to utilise the cash to elevate the financial states of their families.