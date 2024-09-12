400 Nigerians deported from UAE arrive Abuja

A group of 400 Nigerians deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons confirmed the deportation and disclosed that its officials were present to receive the returnees.

According to Katherine Udida, Director of Migration Affairs at the Commission, the repatriation was coordinated with the Office of the National Security Adviser.

In line with the Commission’s mandate, the deportees will receive psychosocial support and be enrolled in a reintegration program aimed at helping them rebuild their lives.

Udida also mentioned that the Commission is investigating cases of alleged maltreatment and wrongful deportation in collaboration with UAE authorities to ensure that justice is served where necessary.

One of the deportees, Harrison Amaoguo, claimed he was unfairly treated.

“I don’t know what my offence is. Some officers stopped me, asked for my identification, and then detained me without any explanation. My valuables were also seized,” Amaoguo recounted.

He further expressed disappointment with the Nigerian Consulate in Dubai, urging officials to engage more with Nigerians in distress.

The group of deportees included 90 women and 310 men.

The Commission has assured the public that all necessary support will be provided to ease their reintegration into Nigerian society.